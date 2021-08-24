Case updates August 22, 2021 - PfizerBioNTech vaccine formally approved by FDA
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
PfizerBioNTech vaccine formally approved by FDA - see story
COVID vaccines and information from the UW - here
Case updates August 22, 2021 - no updates on weekends; otherwise "new" numbers represent one day's results
United States
- Total cases 37,768,911 - 43,222 new
- Total deaths 626,833 - 164 new
Washington state
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 484,281 - 6,866 new
- Probable (additional) cases 52,533 - 1,495 new
- Total hospitalizations 29,996 - 505 new
- Total deaths 6,383 - 27 new
King county
- Total confirmed cases 124,179 - 1,599 new
- Total hospitalizations 7,191 - 79 new
- Total deaths 1,725 - 2 new
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 30,449 - 381 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,574 - 14 new
- Total deaths 435 - 0 new
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 2,813 - 14 new
- Total hospitalizations 221 - 1 new
- Total deaths 105 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 384 - 9 new
- Total hospitalizations 19 - 0 new
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new
