Case updates August 22, 2021 - PfizerBioNTech vaccine formally approved by FDA

Tuesday, August 24, 2021

There were no updates for August 21, 2021.

COVID vaccines and information from the UW - here

Case updates August 22, 2021 - no updates on weekends; otherwise "new" numbers represent one day's results
 

United States 
  • Total cases  37,768,911 - 43,222 new
  • Total deaths 626,833 - 164 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 484,281 - 6,866 new  
  • Probable (additional) cases 52,533 - 1,495 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 29,996 - 505 new 
  • Total deaths 6,383 - 27 new 

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 124,179 -  1,599 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 7,191 - 79 new 
  • Total deaths 1,725 -  2 new

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 30,449  - 381 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,574  - 14 new 
  • Total deaths 435 -  0 new

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 2,813 - 14 new
  • Total hospitalizations 221 -   1 new
  • Total deaths 105 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 384 - 9 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 19 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 4  - 0 new



