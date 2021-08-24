North City Water District FREE Savvy Gardener online class on Thursday, September 2nd

North City Water District is sponsoring a FREE Savvy Gardener online class on Thursday, September 2, 2021

Fall is the best time to build a great foundation for your gardens and landscapes. Learn some easy and inexpensive things you can do this fall to improve your landscape and prepare for an awesome spring garden.





Rock solid plants, sneaky tricks and fun ideas that will add more color and excitement to your landscape while lowering your water bills.



Thursday, September 2, 2021

6:30–8:00 pm

Held ONLINE via Microsoft Teams





Marianne Binetti About Our Presenter:



She writes a syndicated gardening column that runs in over a dozen newspapers each week including the The Tacoma News Tribune (Sundays) and The Daily Olympian (Saturdays).





She and has also written or co-written 10 gardening books, including “Easy Answers for Great Gardens,” and her latest book “Edible Gardening for Washington and Oregon.”









To register, email Theresa Harrington at



Visit our website at





KNOW YOUR GARDEN: Winning the War on Water Use with Great Plants and Techniques