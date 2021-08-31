SKÖG Haus Coffee is ready to wake up your day in Lake Forest Park

SKÖG Haus Coffee family

They had a dream to build a coffee house, and began by ordering a vintage Airstream replica trailer as their place of business. Although the original purchase pre-dated any hint of a national pandemic, actual delivery of their trailer occurred well after the onset of materials, production and shipping delays due to COVID-19.





Upon arrival in Shoreline, the vehicle then needed endless changes and upgrades to satisfy local code regulations. Meanwhile there was an on-going search for just the right space to rent, buy or lease a parking space.



Throughout the process, Heather and Dave received great on-line support from Instagram members, who have since become customers and friends.





SKÖG Haus is open mornings at 35th NE and Ballinger Way in the parking lot of the Local 104



Finally, on July 28, 2021, with the blessing of a perfect location, Skog Haus opened in the parking lot of the Local 104 restaurant at 18496 Ballinger Way NE 98155 (corner of 35th Ave NE).





SKÖG Haus is open mornings from 6am to 1pm Monday thru Thursday offering espresso/coffee, tea, smoothies, baked goods and amazing customer service all in a drive through, walk up style vintage Airstream replica trailer. Closed Friday, Saturday, Sunday (Check their



SKÖG Haus product partners are Bellingham Coffee Roasters, Metolius Tea, Elli-vated Goods, and Holy Kakow.



We wanted to create something we could be proud of that included all the things that are meaningful to us… family, friends and community, the Pacific Northwest, intentional kindness, love, and compassion, local, sustainable and ethical with an emphasis on a passion for going above and beyond people’s expectations.



What grew from this dream was the idea for SKÖG Haus Coffee, a mobile, specialty coffee business that could serve our wonderful North Seattle community of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park and its surrounding neighborhoods while highlighting local businesses (like Local 104) in the process.





They offer gift cards on their website - popular for teacher gifts.















Heather and Dave Skogerson, with sons Vaughn and Finn and nephew Caen, are the family behind SKÖG Haus Coffee, which is open for business on Ballinger Way in Lake Forest Park.