Free Streaming Lunchtime Concert Wednesday at Noon
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Fill your lunchtime with music! Join Third Place Commons Wednesday at noon for a streaming mini-concert with the gifted jazz pianist Ken Kassover, a regular on the Commons stage from right here in Lake Forest Park.
Recorded just for Third Place Commons, this special performance features an array of masterfully rendered jazz tunes that are sure to put some extra pep in your step. Ken's style and selections will dazzle and delight and leave you sailing through the rest of your day.
Thirty seconds is all it will take to get hooked! So when the time comes (Wednesday at noon), tune in here.
This program is part of Third Place Commons’ Summer of Music. Check the online calendar for more music-themed programs throughout the summer, including the grand finale event on September 18, 2021 an outdoor concert with Rainy City Riff Raff.
Special thanks to Ken Kassover for generously sharing his time and talent with our Commons Community. Thanks also to Third Place Commons board member Aaron Stadler of Fat Cat Vdo for his great work as videographer and editor for this wonderful performance.
Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org
