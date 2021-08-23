Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run through Lake Forest Park Friday
Monday, August 23, 2021
|The torch run team poses by Lake Washington
Lake Forest Park police officers as well as deputies from the King County Sheriff's Office, joined forces for the annual Torch Run to celebrate Special Olympics Washington on August 20, 2021.
|Carrying the Special Olympics torch
For 40 years, Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) has raised awareness and funding for Special Olympics all over the world! Locally, the annual statewide Torch Run which traditionally precedes the state Spring Games, is the heart and soul of the Law Enforcement Torch Run Campaign.
This is the most symbolic event with Guardians of the Flame® carrying and presenting the Flame of Hope to start the Games.
|The run includes deputies, Olympians, and families
With the cancellation of the 2021 State Spring Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Special Olympics Washington, along with the support of hundreds of local law enforcement volunteers still hosted the annual Torch Run but in smaller batches – locally in their area.
|Lake Forest Park police sponsor Special Olympic events year round
This is a chance to recognize the value of the Special Olympics program for our communities. To support the Torch Run, visit the King County Sheriff's Office Official Torch Run Team page: https://impact.sowa.org/team/359769
All photos courtesy Lake Forest Park Police.
