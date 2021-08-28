Tracy Furutani, Campaign Kickoff for LFP City Council position 5

Tracy Furutani held his official Campaign Kickoff for LFP City Council position 5. Tracy highlighted the reasons for jumping into the race:





It was also mentioned that he serves on the board of Shorelake Arts, monitors local creeks with Streamkeepers, and was an Advisory Committee member with the LFP Water District where he volunteered in the Shoreline schools teaching water education and is currently helping them to update a Climate Action Plan.





Campaign event held outdoors with social distancing



The highlight was when Tracy spoke and had a question-and-answer period. Tracy answered several questions ranging from air quality monitoring along Bothell Way, to Prop. #1, and electric cars.









After the question-and-answer period, one LFP resident observed, “Tracy has the openness to listen to all members of Lake Forest Park and their varying perspectives and he has the background and the ability to dig deeply into whatever issue is before him. His answers did not just skim the surface, and I appreciated that.”

Tracy has lived in Lake Forest Park for 17 years. He sees being on the council as a chance to give back to the community. Tracy explained that electric cars are a good way to reduce carbon if the source of the electric energy is green. Not all electricity comes from a renewable source. He went on to explain that as we move forward to find solutions to reduce our carbon footprint, we also need to look through the lens of equity for solutions as not everyone can afford an electric car.





“Lake Forest Park is a great place to live. I want to make sure that our future includes healthy growth without increasing our carbon footprint or losing what makes Lake Forest Park unique. I look forward to hearing from you during the campaign."

For more information visit Tracy’s website tracyforlfp5.com or contact him at tracy4lfpcouncil@gmail.com

LFP residents shared their insights on Tracy and why they support him so strongly for his candidacy.They spoke about Tracy’s science background, and his commitment to a focus on climate action and equity for the city. A resident shared Tracy’s long-term commitment to education as an instructor at North Seattle College teaching 25 years of climate science.