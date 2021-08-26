Night closure of northbound I-5 between Shoreline and 220th in Mountlake Terrace Friday

Crews working on the Lynnwood Link Extension will close the northbound lanes of I-5 from SR 104 (NE 205th) to 220th Street SW in Mountlake Terrace overnight on Friday August 27, 2021.





Crews will be doing a large concrete pour that will allow the light rail alignment to cross over the freeway.

The freeway lanes and the freeway station at Mountlake Terrace Transit Center will close at 10pm on Friday, August 27, through 5am on Saturday, August 28.