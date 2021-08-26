Night closure of northbound I-5 between Shoreline and 220th in Mountlake Terrace Friday

Thursday, August 26, 2021

Crews working on the Lynnwood Link Extension will close the northbound lanes of I-5 from SR 104 (NE 205th) to 220th Street SW in Mountlake Terrace overnight on Friday August 27, 2021.

Crews will be doing a large concrete pour that will allow the light rail alignment to cross over the freeway.

The freeway lanes and the freeway station at Mountlake Terrace Transit Center will close at 10pm on Friday, August 27, through 5am on Saturday, August 28.



Posted by DKH at 10:02 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  