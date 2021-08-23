Scene on the Sound: unidentified mystery vessel
Monday, August 23, 2021
Before sunset on August 11, 2021 a Naval vessel came into view. I checked on Marine Traffic, and she was not shown. She is outfitted with an exceptional amount of communication equipment.
The escort tug, Drew Foss, was reported with Bremerton her destination.
Near the mid channel buoy both vessels stopped for about 45 minutes .They passed Jefferson Head at a very slow speed, 2.7 knots. (reported for the Drew Foss). I haven’t seen this strange behavior before.
After some research, I found the answer in an article by Josh Farley of the Kitsap Sun.
BREMERTON — The newest member of the Navy's mothball fleet in Sinclair Inlet is an experimental trimaran decommissioned after a service life of just over a decade.
The USS Independence, a littoral combat ship, was praised by the Navy as helping inspire a new class of vessels that is more versatile in near-shore combat. But ultimately, Navy leaders felt the Independence's maintenance was too costly to keep it in service, opting instead to send it to Bremerton to the Naval Inactive Ship Maintenance Facility at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton.
