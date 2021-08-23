Scene on the Sound: unidentified mystery vessel

Mystery ship photo by Jan Hansen

By Jan Hansen By Jan Hansen





Before sunset on August 11, 2021 a Naval vessel came into view. I checked on Marine Traffic, and she was not shown. She is outfitted with an exceptional amount of communication equipment.





The escort tug, Drew Foss, was reported with Bremerton her destination.





Near the mid channel buoy both vessels stopped for about 45 minutes .They passed Jefferson Head at a very slow speed, 2.7 knots. (reported for the Drew Foss). I haven’t seen this strange behavior before.





After some research, I found the answer in an article by Josh Farley of the Kitsap Sun.