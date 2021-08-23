Scene on the Sound: unidentified mystery vessel

Monday, August 23, 2021

Mystery ship photo by Jan Hansen

By Jan Hansen

Before sunset on August 11, 2021 a Naval vessel came into view. I checked on Marine Traffic, and she was not shown. She is outfitted with an exceptional amount of communication equipment.

The escort tug, Drew Foss, was reported with Bremerton her destination.  

Near the mid channel buoy both vessels stopped for about 45 minutes .They passed Jefferson Head at a very slow speed, 2.7 knots. (reported for the Drew Foss).  I haven’t seen this  strange behavior before.

After some research, I found the answer in an article by Josh Farley of the Kitsap Sun.
 
BREMERTON — The newest member of the Navy's mothball fleet in Sinclair Inlet is an experimental trimaran decommissioned after a service life of just over a decade. 
The USS Independence, a littoral combat ship, was praised by the Navy as helping inspire a new class of vessels that is more versatile in near-shore combat. But ultimately, Navy leaders felt the Independence's maintenance was too costly to keep it in service, opting instead to send it to Bremerton to the Naval Inactive Ship Maintenance Facility at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton.


Posted by DKH at 3:37 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  