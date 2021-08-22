Zoom Rotary meeting Wednesday welcomes Srijan Chakroborty, Executive Director of the Hunger Intervention Program

By Victoria E. Stiles



Join in for a Zoom Rotary meeting Wednesday morning, August 25, 2021. Our meeting starts at 7:30 am with President Debbie Tarry and our cow-bell-ringing greeter and Zoom host, Clarita Bhat!



In Washington State, 1 in 10 individuals struggle with hunger. 1 in 6 Washington kids live in a household that faces challenges in putting enough food on the table.

These grim statistics drive the passion behind the Hunger Intervention Program (HIP) and that of our our guest speaker, Srijan Chakroborty, Executive Director of HIP.





These grim statistics drive the passion behind the Hunger Intervention Program (HIP) and that of our our guest speaker, Srijan Chakroborty, Executive Director of HIP.



At HIP, they believe that healthy, culturally appropriate food is a human right and it is unacceptable that in the richest country on earth anyone should have to go hungry.





Their mission is to increase food security for underserved populations in North King County through nutritious meals, educational programs, and advocacy.





Their meal programs include weekend backpack programs, summer eats, senior meals, afterschool meal program and shelter meals. They provide classes and workshops on nutrition, cooking, gardening, and food justice.



Srijan holds a Master’s degree in Social Work. Before joining HIP, he was the Development and Communications Manager at The Sophia Way, an agency serving women experiencing homelessness.





He also has an MS in Computer Science and worked as a software engineer at Microsoft for nine years before deciding to switch completely to the social service sector.





When not at work, he enjoys spending time with his children, hiking in the mountains, listening to music, or reading a good book. Please give Srijan a warm Shoreline Rotary welcome!







