Wildfire update: 20 large uncontained fires and complexes in Washington and Oregon

Sunday, August 29, 2021

According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, as of Saturday, August 28, there are 506,605 acres of active uncontained in the Pacific Northwest.

Map courtesy Northwest Interagency Coordination Center

That's 20 large uncontained fires and complexes -- 7 in Oregon and 13 in Washington. Currently, there are 6,674 individuals out fighting fires. 


The Twentyfive Mile fire is 12 miles NW of Chelan

One of the large, uncontained fires is the Twentyfive Mile fire at Lake Chelan, 12 miles northwest of Clelan. It has burned 11,257 acres and is 31% contained. 

It has burned one residence and threatens 678 more. In addition, 10 Mixed commercial/residential, and 84 other minor structures are threatened and 10 other minor structures have been destroyed

It is burning in timber and the cause is unknown. The fire service, which has 11 crews, 7 helicopters, and 36 engines for a total of 516 personnel, estimates that it will be under control by the end of October 2021.



