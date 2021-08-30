Jobs: Hall of Fame Team Camp counselors
Monday, August 30, 2021
Some of our most popular activities that you will lead are: Gaga Ball, 6-square-in-the-air, the Whiffleball World Series; castleball; tic-tac-toe relays and Pictionary relays; Tchoukball; Ultimate Handball; various soccer games…
Our main objective is for every child to have fun, and we know that children have fun when they feel safe and respected. To that end, our counselors are able to learn the names of each child quickly, and treat each of them with respect, kindness, and positivity. We talk about, reinforce, and demonstrate positive behaviors and good sportsmanship. We consistently enforce rules in a positive way. We introduce ourselves to parents and communicate with them regularly.
Candidates will be at least 16 years old and have relevant experience supervising and leading groups of children. It is very important that counselors are able to jump right in, show initiative and leadership with a strong voice, catch on quickly to new games, and actively problem-solve.
After-school programs will be located at Hazel Wolf K-8 in north Seattle 11530 12th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125. Counselors will be expected to be there from 3:30pm – 6:00pm to help with setup and breakdown. Programs will run from 3:45pm-5:45pm.
We expect a lot from our counselors, and we want the best. We also understand that you may have school and other activities to work around. That is why our starting pay is $20 per hour, and we will be flexible with the right candidates to customize a work schedule.
A bonus structure is being offered:
- $500 bonus if you work 5 days/week, with good evaluations, until the end of Session 1 (Oct. 29)
- $400 if you work 4 days per week, with good evaluations, until the end of Session 1
- $300 if you work 3 days per week, with good evaluations, until the end of Session 1
- $200 if you work 2 days per week, with good evaluations, until the end of Session 1
- $100 if you work 1 day per week, with good evaluations, until the end of Session 1
Please send a resume and contact information to Kelli (kelli@hof-teamcamp.com) and Sara (sara@hof-teamcamp.com) if you are interested!
