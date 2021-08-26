Adventures of an icebreaker: The Healy recovers oceanographic research data from the Arctic

Thursday, August 26, 2021

U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow

A HEALY crew member prepares to retrieve an oceanographic research mooring in the Chukchi Sea on August 2, 2021.
 
We are circumnavigating North America to strengthen allied partnerships, conduct Coast Guard missions, and support scientific exploration to increase understanding of the changing Arctic environment. 

 U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow

Crew members retrieve an oceanographic research mooring from the Chukchi Sea on August 2, 2021. 

 U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow

Oceanographic research moorings have been collecting data for two years in the Arctic Ocean!

U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Janessa Warschkow

Coast Guard Cutter HEALY’s deck department poses for a picture after recovering an oceanographic research mooring in the Chukchi Sea on August 2, 2021.




