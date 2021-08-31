Photo: A basket of furry companionship

Sassy owns Cynthia Sheridan



It's no secret that the pandemic restrictions have been good for many pets. The shelters emptied as the number of people who were suddenly at home by themselves increased. Not wanting to be alone, they adopted furry companions.





Even without a pandemic, the Northwest has always boasted high numbers of pet adoptions. The Humane Society takes shelter animals from all over the country, particularly in times of crisis. Disaster areas empty out their shelters to make room for newly lost and displaced animals. Hurricanes in the Gulf, and wildfires in California see a lot of companion animals headed to Puget Sound.





Most recently, 100 shelter animals from Hawaii, which is dealing with a large COVID surge, arrived at the Bellevue headquarters of the Humane Society.





But Sassy has a home with Shoreline Area News reporter / photographer / poet Cynthia Sheridan.





--Diane Hettrick







