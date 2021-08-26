School Zone cameras active and enforceable beginning September 1

On Wednesday, September 1, 2021, Shoreline School District schools will be back in session.





Students will be physically back on school grounds and school bell times go back to normal.





The flashers and school zone cameras will be active and enforceable beginning September 1, 2021.

Monday through Friday from 7:30am to 9:30am and 2:30pm to 4:00pm*

*Wednesday Early Release times are 7:30am to 9:30am and 1:40pm to 2:20pm





School classes may not be in session, but other events may be taking place (sports, after school events, etc.). Officers may still issue infractions for this violation.



"Early Release Days" will be held on Wednesdays when there are five days of school in the week (no holidays or non-student days) and release students 100 minutes before the regular end of the school day.



"Half Day Releases" will be held on November 24 (day before Thanksgiving) and June 17 (last day of school) for grades K-12.









The camera system is operational during normal school days. The system is not operational during scheduled school holidays and summer breaks.



For more information, go to







