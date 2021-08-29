Monka Brewery owner provides craft brews for customers and sometimes water for nearby fires
Sunday, August 29, 2021
|Monka Brewery is across the street from North City Safeway. Google maps.
By Cynthia Sheridan
Monka Brewery owner Devin Walker is a firm believer in neighbors helping neighbors. When Safeway’s parking strip caught on fire, Devin rushed across the street carrying two full buckets of water and immediately was able to douse the flames.
|Art by Hannah Lynn on display
Photo by Cynthia Sheridan
And speaking of neighbors, Monka Brewery invites customers to order food from any restaurant and have it delivered right to their table on the patio. Suni’s and Icho Bento are just moments away for delivery.
While you’re waiting for food, enjoy a delicious home brewed refreshment and friendly conversation from the owners.
Inside dining is not currently open but while ordering there is a wonderful art exhibit on display. Monka Brewery merchandise is also for sale.
Beer menu: All Cryo; Pilsner; Black IPA; Sabru Pale; American Brown Ale and Raspberry Sour Growlers to go (Fill or New)
Location 17211 15th Ave NE Shoreline 98155 (across from Safeway!)
