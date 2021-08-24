Jobs: WSDOT Design Project Engineer/Section Manager

Tuesday, August 24, 2021

WSDOT
Design Project Engineer/Section Manager

WSDOT is actively seeking an experienced engineering professional with exceptional leadership and project management skills to lead a staff of project managers, engineers, technicians, and consultants responsible for the development and delivery of transportation improvement projects. 

This position is responsible for successful delivery of the region’s design and construction contracts to meet local, State and Federal standards. Initiative, diplomacy, an aptitude for problem-solving, and a passion for continuous improvement are highly prized by the agency and a must for the individual to thrive in this pivotal role.

Job description and application



