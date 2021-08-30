Meet the new Shoreline councilmembers at Chamber of Commerce meeting Sept 8
Monday, August 30, 2021
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
11:30am - 1:00pm
Meet the candidates running unopposed in the upcoming November election for Shoreline City Council Each candidate will have a chance to speak and will be taking questions from attendees.
John Ramsdell
(Learn More About John Ramsdell Here)
Laura Mork
(Learn More About Laura Mork Here)
Eben Pobee
(Learn More About Eben Pobee Here)
Agenda:
11:30am Introductions and Networking
12:00pm Speaker Presentation
12:55pm Announcements
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81847139067?pwd=UTFVTFkxTWd1S1RycU1WdU1BTm1pQT09
Meeting ID: 818 4713 9067
Passcode: 967466
One tap mobile
+12532158782,,81847139067#,,,,*967466# US (Tacoma)
+17207072699,,81847139067#,,,,*967466# US (Denver)
Dial by your location
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 720 707 2699 US (Denver)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
Meeting ID: 818 4713 9067
Passcode: 967466
Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kiypcgcQn
