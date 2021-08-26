Small plane crash-lands in water by Edmonds Marina Beach

Thursday, August 26, 2021

Photo by Julie Wiese, MyEdmondsNews.com

Around 5pm on Thursday, August 26, 2021 a small plane made a crash landing in the water near Edmonds' Marina Beach.

Edmonds Police report that the pilot was rescued and there were no passengers.

Photo courtesy Edmonds Police

The plane sank just outside of the breakwater. 

We will be working with multiple partners on this investigation. Expect an emergency services presence on the waterfront for some time.

MyEdmondsNews.com photographer Julie Wiese was on the spot as the plane was coming down, taking photos of the dramatic landing. 



