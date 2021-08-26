Small plane crash-lands in water by Edmonds Marina Beach

Photo by Julie Wiese, MyEdmondsNews.com





Around 5pm on Thursday, August 26, 2021 a small plane made a crash landing in the water near Edmonds' Marina Beach.





Edmonds Police report that the pilot was rescued and there were no passengers.





Photo courtesy Edmonds Police





The plane sank just outside of the breakwater.





We will be working with multiple partners on this investigation. Expect an emergency services presence on the waterfront for some time.















