Sorbus photo by Hitomi Dames





I ignored the first photo that Lee Lageschulte sent a few weeks ago of her favorite trees with leaves turning gold.





On Linden near 200th. Photo by Lee Lageschulte





But today both Lee and Hitomi Dames sent photos of fall foliage. The plants don't lie. Welcome to Fall!





--DKH