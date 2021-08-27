75th anniversary celebration at Kenmore Air Saturday
Friday, August 27, 2021
Kenmore Air is celebrating their 75th Anniversary this Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 11:00am - 3:00pm.
They are offering seaplane scenic rides for $75 per passenger. A beer garden, food trucks, including Dick’s Burgers will be there.
Various entertainment is provided which includes a Lake Forest Park resident’s grooving band called “Lago Vista Social Club” which will be playing at 1:00pm and 2:00pm, so join in to all the fun!
Complimentary parking and shuttle service will be available at the Kenmore Park and Ride.
