75th anniversary celebration at Kenmore Air Saturday

Friday, August 27, 2021


Kenmore Air is celebrating their 75th Anniversary this Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 11:00am - 3:00pm. 
 
They are offering seaplane scenic rides for $75 per passenger. A beer garden, food trucks, including Dick’s Burgers will be there. 

Various entertainment is provided which includes a Lake Forest Park resident’s grooving band called “Lago Vista Social Club” which will be playing at 1:00pm and 2:00pm, so join in to all the fun! 

Complimentary parking and shuttle service will be available at the Kenmore Park and Ride.

See recent article Kenmore Air will fly you there



