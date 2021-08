Photo by Steven H. Robinson Shoreline Fire was dispatched to a residential structure fire Friday morning just before 2am. This was at the 14700 block of 22nd Ave NE. Shoreline Fire was dispatched to a residential structure fire Friday morning just before 2am. This was at the 14700 block of 22nd Ave NE.









When they arrived everyone had evacuated the building and a full detached garage on fire.The fire was extinguished, but the cause is unknown as the building isn’t stable for investigators to enter at that time.