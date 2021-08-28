Update: New liners and floating covers for the Lake Forest Park reservoir

SPU crews installing the new liner. Photo courtesy SPU

The Lake Forest Park Reservoir is located in the City of Lake Forest Park and is part of Seattle Public Utilities' regional drinking water system. The reservoir has a floating cover that was installed in 2001 and designed to last about 20 years. Due to increased maintenance and repair work needed to keep the aging cover operational, SPU decided to replace it with a new floating cover.





SPU crew rolling out the new liner. Photo courtesy SPU

This week, the contractor started installation of the floating cover and associated equipment in the east cell. Initiation and completion of floating cover installation in the west cell is dependent on the arrival of materials that are delayed due to supply chain disruptions associated with the pandemic.



This week, the contractor started installation of the floating cover and associated equipment in the east cell. Initiation and completion of floating cover installation in the west cell is dependent on the arrival of materials that are delayed due to supply chain disruptions associated with the pandemic.

In order to complete this work as quickly as possible, crews will be working on Saturday, September 4, 2021 as well as Monday, September 6 (Labor Day).





During construction the walking path that goes around the reservoir site will generally remain open and accessible. It may be temporarily blocked for up to two days at the end of construction when the contractor removes the temporary construction entrance.



Nearby roadways and paths may be temporarily blocked for short durations to accommodate equipment and materials moving in and out of the construction site. Further, there are no anticipated impacts for Horizon View Park visitors



You can sign-up to receive project updates online at



www.seattle.gov/utilities/neighborhood-projects/lfp-reservoir-covering








