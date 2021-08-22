Kira Jane Buxton (Hollow Kingdom) releases new book with virtual presentation and live signing event in Lake Forest Park
Sunday, August 22, 2021
|Kira Jane Buxton with Liberty Hardy
in virtual presentation Tuesday
Virtual book launch
This is a virtual event. Registration is required through Eventbrite.
To celebrate, every book-bundled ticket purchased on Eventbrite will come with a limited edition, 11x17 art print (while supplies last) based on a scene from the book. You can see the full design here. hy TPB's graphic designer Stephen Crowe.
Tuesday, August 24, 2021, 7:00pm, Third Place Books is honored to host local author Kira Jane Buxton for the launch of FERAL CREATURES, the highly anticipated sequel to HOLLOW KINGDOM.
Kira will be joined in conversation by Liberty Hardy -- prolific reader, senior contributing editor for Book Riot, and host of the popular All the Books! podcast.
This is a virtual event. Registration is required through Eventbrite.
|Art print
In person book signing
After Kira Jane Buxton's virtual launch of Feral Creatures on August 24th, she'll be signing in-person at the Lake Forest Park Farmer's Market on August 29th!
Any remaining prints will be available at Kira's in-person signing on Sunday, August 29th at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, 12-2pm.
About the new book
With FERAL CREATURES, Kira continues the adventures of S.T., the foulmouthed crowtagonist, in an even funnier, scarier cautionary tale of humankind’s impact on the fragility of the natural world.
From the wilds of Alaska to the outskirts of Seattle, FERAL CREATURES finds S.T. in an epic battle between the animal kingdom and a new mutant threat, all while protecting Dee, the last human on Earth.
In this stunning follow-up to HOLLOW KINGDOM, the animal kingdom's "favorite apocalyptic hero" is back with a renewed sense of hope for humanity, ready to take on a world ravaged by a viral pandemic.
S.T., the intrepid crow, alongside his bloodhound-bestie Dennis, had set about saving pets that had become trapped in their homes after humanity went the way of the dodo.
That is, until S.T. stumbled upon something so rare—and so precious—that he vowed to do everything in his power to safeguard what could, quite literally, be humanity's last hope for survival.
But in a wild world plagued by prejudiced animals, feather-raising environments, new threats so terrifying they make zombies look like baby bunnies, and a horrendous dearth of cheesy snacks, what's a crow to do?
Why, wing it on another big-hearted, death-defying adventure, that's what! Joined by a fabulous new cast of animal characters, S.T. faces many new challenges plus his biggest one yet: parenthood.
Purchase books
