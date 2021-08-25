Check out new Fall Continuing Education classes at Shoreline Community College
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Classes begin as early as September and require no application or previous experience.
Get help starting your small food business in Food Business Basics, explore your favorite scary movies in Terror on the Screen: The History of Horror Films, or try your hand at calligraphy in Pointed Brush Calligraphy for the Holidays and Beyond.
Classes include learning activities, lectures, and discussions in a fun and supportive environment.
Continuing Education is also offering a number of in-person classes on campus this Fall, including Digital SLR Photography for Beginners, Food and Wine Pairing for the Holidays, and Your Tech Clinic and more.
Please note that students must wear a mask to participate in any on-campus courses and information regarding COVID guidelines and vaccination status will be emailed to all students.
To see a full catalog of classes, please visit the Continuing Education Course Catalog or contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.
