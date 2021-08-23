Dahlias are back at the Senior Center - and Ridgecrest Pub

Story and Photos by John Hibbs, ND



Hello dahlia lovers! I’ve met many of you over the last few years, and our numbers are growing in Shoreline!





The 2021 Dahlias for Seniors Project began in early May with a very successful tuber sale at the Shoreline Senior Center. Spring came early this year, and the beds at my home in Shoreline are now producing 300-400 blooms/week. Abundant bouquets are available, and we've also provided flowers for two weddings and a couple birthdays.







The Dahlias For Seniors Project produces dahlia blossoms for donations to our local Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center since 2015 (



You may pick up your bouquets two ways.

Call the SL-LFP Senior Center (206-365-1536) or just stop by. Fresh flowers are delivered to the Senior Center Mondays and Wednesdays around 8am.

Or, drop by the Ridgecrest Public House 7 days a week after 3pm (520 NE 165th St, Shoreline, WA 98155). Have an excellent pint, or not, then take home a feast of color. Fresh flowers are delivered to the RPH every Friday, Sunday and Tuesday between 3-5pm.

As available, I can provide flowers for your special occasion; contact me at hibbs.j@gmail.com



During the continuing pandemic (big sigh…), our Senior Center continues to make and deliver many meals to homebound seniors Monday through Friday, offers social services, counseling and mental health help, exercise opportunities, foot care, and much more. Some of this is virtual, of course. The point is – they are still here doing vital, excellent work, and still need our support.







I can't repeat enough how good it is to have the Ridgecrest Public House and neighbor-proprietor par excellence Megan Kogut with the Project again in 2021. You won't hear it from Megan, but she matches all donations for flowers purchased at the Pub. If there is a better community supporter (and community creator) in Shoreline than Megan, I don't know who that might be.





So, please do visit this vibrant Ridgecrest hub or its new sibling venue next door, the Drumlin, now serving food and beverage indoors and out.



And many thanks to my joyful support team -- Andrea, Elaine, Corinna, and Jeff, who help with watering, cutting, delivery and promotion.



Thanks much for your support!







