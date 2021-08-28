Shoreline Police: OUCH! This will definitely not buff out

Saturday, August 28, 2021

Around 1:30pm Monday afternoon, King County deputies in Shoreline responded to the 15300 block of 5th Ave NE after a suspect crashed into this 2019 Kia then fled. If you're that driver who avoids every scratch and ding, these photos are heartbreaking.
 
Hit and run collisions can be some of the most challenging cases for police to solve. Too often there is little evidence left behind. Even if the at-fault car is found, the driver is, too often, not insured. You are left holding the bag when your car and wallet are damaged because of insurance deductibles, diminished value and other costs.

Washington's laws are clear. If you hit someone else's unattended car you must stop and attempt to find the owner. If they cannot be found, leaving a note with your contact information is sufficient. Any motorist failing to do this is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a $1000 fine and 90-days in jail. Visit this link to read more: https://apps.leg.wa.gov/rcw/default.aspx?cite=46.52.010

If you're responsible for Monday's collision please call the King County Sheriff's non-emergency number (206-296-3311) and reference case C21026462. It is always the right time to do the right thing.

--King county sheriff's office



Posted by DKH at 10:45 PM
