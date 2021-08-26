Shoreline Walks: Garden Walk and Dahlia Show visit this Saturday
Thursday, August 26, 2021
|2019 Dahlia show at Sky Nursery photo by Martin Král
Join walk leader Cheryl on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11:00am for a free walk around the Echo Lake Neighborhood visiting the King’s School Gardens and ending at Sky Nursery where we’ll check out the annual Dahlia Show.
The guided walk begins in the Sky Nursery parking lot (lot closest to Aurora/99) and is 2 miles long with a rating of easy.
The free group walk is part of the City of Shoreline’s “Shoreline Walks” community walking program helping Shoreline adults stay active, meet new people (or connect with old friends) and feel safer and more confident exploring our city by foot.
No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location.
For more information on Shoreline Walks, please visit www.shorelinewa.gov/shorelinewalks or call Recreation Specialist, Marianne Johnson at 206-801-2638.
- Walk is approximately 2 miles / 1.5 hours
- Walk Rating: Easy
- Meet at: Sky Nursery, 18528 Aurora Ave N. (Parking lot next to Aurora/Hwy 99)
- Walk Leader: Cheryl
