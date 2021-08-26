Shoreline Walks: Garden Walk and Dahlia Show visit this Saturday

2019 Dahlia show at Sky Nursery photo by Martin Král

Join walk leader Cheryl on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11:00am for a free walk around the Echo Lake Neighborhood visiting the King's School Gardens and ending at Sky Nursery where we'll check out the annual Dahlia Show.





The guided walk begins in the Sky Nursery parking lot (lot closest to Aurora/99) and is 2 miles long with a rating of easy.



The free group walk is part of the City of Shoreline’s “Shoreline Walks” community walking program helping Shoreline adults stay active, meet new people (or connect with old friends) and feel safer and more confident exploring our city by foot.





No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location.



