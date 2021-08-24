Brown Bear Car Wash celebrates its 64th birthday this Thursday with free “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations including Shoreline

Brown Bear Car Wash turns “64” this Thursday and celebrates by offering free “Beary Clean” car washes to customers from 8am to 8pm at 28 tunnel wash locations, including Shoreline.





Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 29,756 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.









Brown Bear Founder and CEO Victor Odermat opened the company’s first location in 1957 at 1800 15th Ave West in Seattle. Brown Bear owns and operates 52 car washes throughout the Puget Sound area and Spokane.



"This has become a tradition for us, and it's our way of saying 'thank you' to the loyal customers who have supported us for over 60 years," said Odermat. "It's a fun and busy day as we celebrate with our customers while benefiting the environment." The Seattle-based, family-owned company has provided over 476,259 free "Beary Clean" washes over the past 14 years to celebrate its August "birthday" and to honor former and current service members on Veterans Day.

Photo by Diane Hettrick For participating tunnel wash locations and more information about Brown Bear Car Wash, visit www.brownbear.com









Brown Bear Car Wash is the largest car wash operator on the West Coast and 12th largest in the United States. The Shoreline tunnel wash is located at 16032 Aurora Ave N





Widely recognized for its environmentally friendly practices, Brown Bear uses gentle, biodegradable cleaning detergents at all its locations.











