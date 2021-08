Photo courtesy WSDOT In a recent article about the start of school and speed restrictions by schools, it was stated incorrectly that Shoreline has speed zone cameras. In a recent article about the start of school and speed restrictions by schools, it was stated incorrectly that Shoreline has speed zone cameras.





The cameras are only in Lake Forest Park where two major east west routes go alongside the boundaries of elementary schools.





Shoreline has school zone speed restriction signs and flashing lights but no cameras.





Drivers should remember that school activities and classes can take place year-round from early morning to late afternoon.