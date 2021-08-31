Northgate Ped/Bike Bridge Project construction update
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
|Looking over the marsh area west of I-5 from the west side of the bridge
Photo courtesy Seattle.gov
With the span installations complete, crews have begun putting the final touches on the Northgate Ped/Bike Bridge. Crews have started installing signage and other amenities, leading up to the official completion and celebration.
Northgate Ped/Bike Bridge 101: Creating a sense of place through environmental features
They selected vegetation and greenery around the bridge with safety in mind. Creating park-like qualities on the trails and spaces near the bridge will provide a comfortable and enjoyable atmosphere and a "sense of place" for all users.
Examples of this can be seen on the west side with a wildlife overlook, and on the east side where they are installing a "gallery forest," or screen of tall and narrow trees between the bridge and the freeway, providing relief from views of the freeway as well as improving air quality.
Additional environmental features include:
- Planting low-growing shrubs and bushes around the bridge
- Trimming, thinning, or removing existing trees and undergrowth to create open sight lines
- Carefully designed plantings on the west side of the bridge so that pedestrians on the landing will have a clearer view of North Seattle College (NSC), and those on the NSC playing field and in the parking lot will see bridge users approaching
Construction began early 2020, and is projected to be complete prior to the opening of the Northgate Link Light rail station in September 2021.
