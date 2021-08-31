Northgate Ped/Bike Bridge Project construction update



Northgate Ped/Bike Bridge 101: Creating a sense of place through environmental features





They selected vegetation and greenery around the bridge with safety in mind. Creating park-like qualities on the trails and spaces near the bridge will provide a comfortable and enjoyable atmosphere and a "sense of place" for all users.

Planting low-growing shrubs and bushes around the bridge

Trimming, thinning, or removing existing trees and undergrowth to create open sight lines

Carefully designed plantings on the west side of the bridge so that pedestrians on the landing will have a clearer view of North Seattle College (NSC), and those on the NSC playing field and in the parking lot will see bridge users approaching

Construction began early 2020, and is projected to be complete prior to the opening of the Northgate Link Light rail station in September 2021.

Examples of this can be seen on the west side with a wildlife overlook, and on the east side where they are installing a "gallery forest," or screen of tall and narrow trees between the bridge and the freeway, providing relief from views of the freeway as well as improving air quality.Additional environmental features include: