Letter to the Editor: The Aurora burglar was NOT from Camp United We Stand

Sunday, August 29, 2021

To the Editor:

Thank you for your news coverage of the Shoreline and Lake Forest Park areas.

Your August 28 issue contained the news that Shoreline Police had arrested a person responsible for the series of burglaries along Aurora Avenue that have occurred during the past several months. 

The culprit was identified as being a resident of a north end homeless encampment. Lest there be any misinformation or confusion, it needs to be pointed out that this individual was not a resident of Camp United We Stand, a sanctioned homeless encampment that has been permitted in Shoreline and North Seattle for the past 8 years to use various church parking lots. 

Camp United We Stand works hard to maintain good relations with neighbors and host churches and does not want the activities of one (or more) homeless individuals to detract from its effort to provide shelter for its residents.

John Thielke
Shoreline



