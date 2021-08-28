Flags at half-staff: Terrorist attack in Kabul
Saturday, August 28, 2021
directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor of the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack on August 26, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Monday, August 30, 2021.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
Please call 360-902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
0 comments:
Post a Comment