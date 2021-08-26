Community Resource Center online and available to all

Pre-COVID, the resource center was held in

conjunction with the Community Court and

volunteers helped people find services.

Photo by Jamie Holter Community Resource Center





In collaboration with The City of Shoreline, The City of Redmond, The City of Auburn, and King County District Court.





We are living in stressful times and you may find yourself in need of support.





ALL ARE WELCOME! GET THE HELP YOU NEED AT THE VIRTUAL RESOURCE CENTER

Tuesdays, 1:30-3pm

Wednesdays, 2-4:30pm

Thursdays, 1:30-3:30pm





http://bit.ly/KCLS_Resource_Center



Log-in or call for free information and access to:

Cash assistance

Employment and training

Education

Housing

Food assistance

Health / medical care

Legal assistance

Dispute resolution

Mental health treatment

Substance use treatment

Transportation / ORCA Lift

Online Access: Log in via Zoom anytime during the listed open hours. Use -



Meeting ID: 930-683-3892, Password: 459890



Telephone Access: If you do not have computer access, contact the Virtual Resource Center at one of the following phone numbers during open hours.253.215.8782



669.900.9128

346.248.7799

312.626.6799

646.558.8652

