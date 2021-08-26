Community Resource Center online and available to all

Thursday, August 26, 2021

Pre-COVID, the resource center was held in
conjunction with the Community Court and 
volunteers helped people find services.
Photo by Jamie Holter
Community Resource Center

In collaboration with The City of Shoreline, The City of Redmond, The City of Auburn, and King County District Court.

We are living in stressful times and you may find yourself in need of support.

ALL ARE WELCOME! GET THE HELP YOU NEED AT THE VIRTUAL RESOURCE CENTER
  • Tuesdays, 1:30-3pm
  • Wednesdays, 2-4:30pm
  • Thursdays, 1:30-3:30pm

http://bit.ly/KCLS_Resource_Center

Log-in or call for free information and access to:
  • Cash assistance
  • Employment and training
  • Education
  • Housing
  • Food assistance
  • Health / medical care
  • Legal assistance
  • Dispute resolution
  • Mental health treatment
  • Substance use treatment
  • Transportation / ORCA Lift

Online Access: Log in via Zoom anytime during the listed open hours. Use - https://tinyurl.com/virtualresourcecenter

Meeting ID: 930-683-3892, Password: 459890

Telephone Access: If you do not have computer access, contact the Virtual Resource Center at one of the following phone numbers during open hours.253.215.8782

669.900.9128
346.248.7799
312.626.6799
646.558.8652
301.715.8592



Posted by DKH at 4:07 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  