Community Resource Center online and available to all
Thursday, August 26, 2021
|Pre-COVID, the resource center was held in
conjunction with the Community Court and
volunteers helped people find services.
Photo by Jamie Holter
In collaboration with The City of Shoreline, The City of Redmond, The City of Auburn, and King County District Court.
We are living in stressful times and you may find yourself in need of support.
ALL ARE WELCOME! GET THE HELP YOU NEED AT THE VIRTUAL RESOURCE CENTER
- Tuesdays, 1:30-3pm
- Wednesdays, 2-4:30pm
- Thursdays, 1:30-3:30pm
http://bit.ly/KCLS_Resource_Center
Log-in or call for free information and access to:
Online Access: Log in via Zoom anytime during the listed open hours. Use - https://tinyurl.com/virtualresourcecenter
Meeting ID: 930-683-3892, Password: 459890
Telephone Access: If you do not have computer access, contact the Virtual Resource Center at one of the following phone numbers during open hours.253.215.8782
669.900.9128
346.248.7799
312.626.6799
646.558.8652
301.715.8592
- Cash assistance
- Employment and training
- Education
- Housing
- Food assistance
- Health / medical care
- Legal assistance
- Dispute resolution
- Mental health treatment
- Substance use treatment
- Transportation / ORCA Lift
