Case updates August 24, 2021 - Delta variant causing cases to rise dramatically across the state

Thursday, August 26, 2021

Washington state 14 day case trend

Governor Inslee: "The COVID-19 Delta variant is causing cases to rise dramatically across the state.

If you haven’t been vaccinated yet – talk with your healthcare provider. Get your questions answered. By getting vaccinated and masking up we can continue to save lives."


Case updates August 23, 2021 - no updates on weekends; otherwise "new" numbers represent one day's results
 

United States 
  • Total cases  38,150,911 - 153,572 new
  • Total deaths 629,139 - 1,138 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 488,759 - 2,185 new  
  • Probable (additional) cases 54,119 - 806 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 30,207 - 63 new 
  • Total deaths 6,448 - 31 new 

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 124,936 -  453 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 7,251 - 29 new 
  • Total deaths 1,736 -  4 new

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 30,632  - 128 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,583  - 6 new 
  • Total deaths 437 -  0 new

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 2,831 - 12 new
  • Total hospitalizations 222 -   0 new
  • Total deaths 105 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 388 - 2 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 19 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 4  - 0 new



