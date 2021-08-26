Case updates August 24, 2021 - Delta variant causing cases to rise dramatically across the state

Washington state 14 day case trend

Governor Inslee: "The COVID-19 Delta variant is causing cases to rise dramatically across the state. Governor Inslee: "The COVID-19 Delta variant is causing cases to rise dramatically across the state.





If you haven’t been vaccinated yet – talk with your healthcare provider. Get your questions answered. By getting vaccinated and masking up we can continue to save lives."









Case updates August 23, 2021 - no updates on weekends; otherwise "new" numbers represent one day's results



United States

Total cases 38,150,911 - 153,572 new

Total deaths 629,139 - 1,138 new

Washington state Total confirmed cases 488,759 - 2,185 new

Probable (additional) cases 54,119 - 806 new

Total hospitalizations 30,207 - 63 new

Total deaths 6,448 - 31 new

King county Total confirmed cases 124,936 - 453 new

Total hospitalizations 7,251 - 29 new

Total deaths 1,736 - 4 new

Seattle

Total confirmed cases 30,632 - 128 new

Total hospitalizations 1,583 - 6 new

Total deaths 437 - 0 new

Shoreline

Total confirmed cases 2,831 - 12 new

Total hospitalizations 222 - 0 new

Total deaths 105 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park

Total confirmed cases 388 - 2 new

Total hospitalizations 19 - 0 new

Total deaths 4 - 0 new







