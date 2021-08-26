Case updates August 24, 2021 - Delta variant causing cases to rise dramatically across the state
Thursday, August 26, 2021
|Washington state 14 day case trend
Governor Inslee: "The COVID-19 Delta variant is causing cases to rise dramatically across the state.
If you haven’t been vaccinated yet – talk with your healthcare provider. Get your questions answered. By getting vaccinated and masking up we can continue to save lives."
Case updates August 23, 2021 - no updates on weekends; otherwise "new" numbers represent one day's results
United States
- Total cases 38,150,911 - 153,572 new
- Total deaths 629,139 - 1,138 new
Washington state
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 488,759 - 2,185 new
- Probable (additional) cases 54,119 - 806 new
- Total hospitalizations 30,207 - 63 new
- Total deaths 6,448 - 31 new
King county
- Total confirmed cases 124,936 - 453 new
- Total hospitalizations 7,251 - 29 new
- Total deaths 1,736 - 4 new
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 30,632 - 128 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,583 - 6 new
- Total deaths 437 - 0 new
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 2,831 - 12 new
- Total hospitalizations 222 - 0 new
- Total deaths 105 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 388 - 2 new
- Total hospitalizations 19 - 0 new
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new
