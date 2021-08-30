Kenmore Air 75th anniversary bash

Story and photo by Cynthia Sheridan



Sea planes took off and landed throughout the event, ferrying sightseers all around the Puget Sound on pre-booked tours. Kenmore Air did a formation flyover.









The Lago Vista Social Club and Inglemoor High School band provided music and people danced in the sunlight.







Kenmore Air employees conducted free tours of the campus including a brief history of their seaplane operation.





A Kid Zone had a coloring table and ready to assembly Balsa airplanes - which were a big hit.





l-r (unidentified), Kenmore Air GM Todd Banks, 46th LD David Frockt, KC Councilmember Rod Dembowski, 46th LD Rep. Javier Valdez and Gerry Pollet





There were so many politicians present that the Kenmore City Council had to announce a potential quorum!







This fancy seaplane dropped in from their downtown Seattle Lake Union Seaport. The logo on the side is from King 5's Evening Magazine show.









The beer garden is always a hit. Food trucks included Dick's - who knew they had a food truck - Sweet Wheels ice cream, Vespucci wood-fired pizza, and Tacos el Guero.





The Kenmore waterfront has been home to Kenmore Air since its founding in 1946.











