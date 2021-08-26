Free vaccine clinic Tuesday at Center for Human Services in Shoreline

Thursday, August 26, 2021

The Center for Human Services (CHS) in partnership with Kroger Pharmacies is offering a free vaccine clinic (Pfizer) for adults and youth 12-17 years old on August 31, 2021 at its Shoreline 170th office, 17018 15th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155.

Spread the word to family, friends, colleagues and community. Make an appointment today! Incentives available to get your shot! Use benefit code: CHSQFCVACCV21

Make an appointment or just walk up. Everyone is welcome. On-site outdoor childcare for children under age 12. Spanish interpreters available. Masks and social distancing required.

Appointments here: https://www.kroger.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated

The second Pfizer shot will be given on September 25. 



