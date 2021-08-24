Lynnwood Link: Light rail gets one step closer with Ballinger Way crossing

Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Aerial photography by Jared Solano

Over one of the many overnight lane closures in August, Sound Transit construction crews put a large section of rail line across Ballinger Way / SR104 in one weekend.

The southeast cloverleaf with the construction access road
Aerial photography by Jared Solano

The line runs parallel to I-5 and is higher than the freeway lanes.

Looking west along SR 104
Aerial photography by Jared Solano

When it opens in 2024, riders will enjoy fast, frequent and reliable service between south Snohomish County and the University of Washington, downtown Seattle, the Eastside, Sea-Tac Airport and more.



