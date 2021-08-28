Classifieds: Shoreline Planning Commission to hold retreat Sept 2
Saturday, August 28, 2021
Planning Commission Retreat
Date: 09/02/2021 6:00pm - 8:00pm
Location: Richmond Beach Saltwater Park
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified of a special meeting of the Shoreline Planning Commission.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT the Shoreline Planning Commission has cancelled its regular meeting on September 2, 2021 and instead will hold a retreat that evening.
Contact us:
Carla Hoekzema, Planning Commission Clerk
(206) 801-2514
choekzema@shorelinewa.gov
