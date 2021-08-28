Classifieds: Shoreline Planning Commission to hold retreat Sept 2

Saturday, August 28, 2021


Planning Commission Special Meeting - Retreat
Planning Commission Retreat
Date: 09/02/2021 6:00pm - 8:00pm
Location: Richmond Beach Saltwater Park

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified of a special meeting of the Shoreline Planning Commission.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT the Shoreline Planning Commission has cancelled its regular meeting on September 2, 2021 and instead will hold a retreat that evening.

PLANNING COMMISSION SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE

When: Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm
What: Planning Commission Retreat
Where: Richmond Beach Saltwater Park 2021 NW 190th St Shoreline, WA 98177

Planning Commission Special Meeting Notice

Posted by DKH at 4:26 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  