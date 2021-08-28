Shoreline Police: Are these bills real or fake?

Guess: are these real or fake?

Are these bills real or fakes? Before you read the story, take a guess and read on to see if you're right.

On August 19, 2021, at 10:50pm, a deputy was called to a business located in the 20400 block of Aurora Ave N in Shoreline.





The clerk explained a black male had just tried to purchase cigarettes and numerous lottery tickets. He handed the clerk three $100 bills.





The clerk took the money, but the money didn’t feel right. As the clerk inspected the cash closely, the suspect got nervous, ran out of the store and left in a grey sedan. The suspect left the bogus bills behind.





So, at the beginning of the story, did you get it right? If you guessed these are fakes, you are correct. The deputy documented the incident and took the counterfeit money as evidence.





Real $100 bills will always have watermarks and security threads that are difficult to fake.





If you believe you have received counterfeit money, the U.S. Treasury advises you to contact your local law enforcement agency or Secret Service office.



