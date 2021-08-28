Shoreline Police: Are these bills real or fake?

Saturday, August 28, 2021

Guess: are these real or fake?

Are these bills real or fakes? Before you read the story, take a guess and read on to see if you're right.

On August 19, 2021, at 10:50pm, a deputy was called to a business located in the 20400 block of Aurora Ave N in Shoreline.

The clerk explained a black male had just tried to purchase cigarettes and numerous lottery tickets. He handed the clerk three $100 bills.

The clerk took the money, but the money didn’t feel right. As the clerk inspected the cash closely, the suspect got nervous, ran out of the store and left in a grey sedan. The suspect left the bogus bills behind.

So, at the beginning of the story, did you get it right? If you guessed these are fakes, you are correct. The deputy documented the incident and took the counterfeit money as evidence.

Real $100 bills will always have watermarks and security threads that are difficult to fake.

If you believe you have received counterfeit money, the U.S. Treasury advises you to contact your local law enforcement agency or Secret Service office.

--King County Sheriff's Office



Posted by DKH at 3:10 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  