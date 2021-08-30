Shoreline Fire holds push-in ceremony for new fire engine

Story and photos by Steven H. Robinson

The Shoreline Fire Department held a Push-in for their new fire truck (pumper) on Tuesday morning, August 17, 2021 at Station 65, 145 NE 155th St, Shoreline, WA 98155.





These are the people who can climb 69 flights of stairs wearing 50 pounds of gear

The ceremony is a tradition from the time when fire apparatus were horse drawn and the fire wagon was pushed into the fire station. The ceremony is a tradition from the time when fire apparatus were horse drawn and the fire wagon was pushed into the fire station.





This is the second fire engine to enter service this week. ( see previous story ) The fire trucks were custom built to Shoreline Fire’s specific needs and mutual aid agreements with other local departments (Northshore Fire Department and Woodinville Fire Department).









The engine purchase price was around $800,000 and purchased from Pierce Manufacturing of Appleton, Wisconsin. The purchase began with a process of determining the needs of fire crews and a design process. Then the manufacturing and review process happened. This process took about a year which included some online virtual review of the ordered apparatus.





Engine 165 was received and thoroughly inspected prior to entering service. This engine has upgrades to assist firefighters respond to calls and assures reliability in service for many years to come.











