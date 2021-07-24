Shoreline Fire "pushes in" a new fire engine

Saturday, July 24, 2021

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
Shoreline Fire held a "push-in" ceremony on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 to place their new fire engine 164 into service at Station 64, 719 N 185th St, Shoreline WA 98133. 

This ceremony dates back more than 100 years before the engines were motorized and were operated with horse drawn equipment.
 
Thanks to our community for supporting our department so we can have the right equipment to do our job safely and performing at a high level of service responding to any emergency.


