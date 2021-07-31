Two new paramedics for Shoreline Fire
Saturday, July 31, 2021
|Paramedic class #47 includes two Shoreline Fire medics
After many hours of rigorous training, classroom instruction, clinical rotations, and extensive field work, these students will graduate from the Michael K. Copass Paramedic Training Program on Saturday.
They will then return to their communities as new paramedics ready to provide advanced lifesaving care for those in need.
Paramedic Training Class 47 has students from Bellevue (WA) Fire Department, East Jefferson Fire Rescue, Everett Fire Department, King County Medic One, Port Ludlow Fire and Rescue, Redmond WA Fire, Seattle Fire Department, Shoreline Fire Department, Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue, and Tulalip Bay Fire Department.
Shoreline Fire welcomes two new medics from this class: Tim Tyler and Nick Lewis.
