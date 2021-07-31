Two new paramedics for Shoreline Fire

Saturday, July 31, 2021

Paramedic class #47 includes two Shoreline Fire medics

After many hours of rigorous training, classroom instruction, clinical rotations, and extensive field work, these students will graduate from the Michael K. Copass Paramedic Training Program on Saturday. 

They will then return to their communities as new paramedics ready to provide advanced lifesaving care for those in need.
 
Paramedic Training Class 47 has students from Bellevue (WA) Fire Department, East Jefferson Fire Rescue, Everett Fire Department, King County Medic One, Port Ludlow Fire and Rescue, Redmond WA Fire, Seattle Fire Department, Shoreline Fire Department, Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue, and Tulalip Bay Fire Department.

Shoreline Fire welcomes two new medics from this class: Tim Tyler and Nick Lewis.


Posted by DKH at 3:46 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  