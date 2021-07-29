Utility line relocation work to affect I-5 traffic overnight next week

Seattle City Light crews will be relocating an overhead transmission line on Interstate 5 at NE 195th St in Shoreline as part of Sound Transit's Lynnwood Link Extension project.





The reliability work will result in nightly traffic impacts on August 3-4, 2021.









What to expect during this closure:

Rolling slowdowns will occur from 1am to 4am on Tuesday, August 3 and Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Construction will impact traffic for vehicles entering I-5 through the following on-ramps:

Southbound I-5: I-405, 196th St SW, 44th Ave W (Lynnwood), 220th St SW (Mountlake Terrace), State Route 104 (Shoreline)



Northbound I-5: NE 175th St, 5th Ave NE (Shoreline), NE Northgate Way, NE 80th St (Seattle)

Drivers should expect delays and plan to use alternate routes during construction. Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT mobile app and the WSDOT Traffic Twitter feed. For more information on Sound Transit's Lynnwood Link Extension project, please visit soundtransit.org/system-expansion/lynnwood-link-extension









To complete this work safely, Washington State Patrol troopers and construction crews must intermittently conduct rolling slowdowns of traffic in both directions of I-5 to ensure safe work operations and passage for motorists.