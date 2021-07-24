Kenmore City Council adopts resolution supporting King County Proposition 1 Best Starts for Kids
Saturday, July 24, 2021
|Back row: Councilmember Srebnik, Deputy Mayor Herbig, Councilmember Marshall and Councilmember O'Cain Front row: Councilmember Curtis, Mayor Baker, and Councilmember Pfeil. New Councilmember Angela Kugler not shown in this photo
On Monday night, Kenmore City Council adopted a resolution in support of King County Proposition No. 1, Regular Property Tax Levy for Children, Youth, Families and Communities, also known as Best Starts for Kids. Proposition No. 1 is scheduled to go to the voters at the King County Special Election on August 3, 2021.
If approved, this proposition would fund prevention and early intervention services and capital investments to promote health and well-being, including child care; prenatal and newborn family services; youth development programs; social, emotional and mental health supports; and homelessness prevention.
It would authorize an additional six-year property tax beginning in 2022 at $0.19 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
The City Council considered the resolution in support of Proposition No. 1 at the July 19, 2021 Regular Meeting, where members of the public and council were given an approximately equal opportunity for expression of an opposing view (RCW 42.17A.555).
