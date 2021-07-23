Public review period for the King County Haz Plan Update is July 19-August 16
Friday, July 23, 2021
The King County Hazardous Waste Management Program (Haz Waste Program) is updating its 10-year plan. The 2021 Plan will provide a blueprint for how the Haz Waste Program will work to reduce toxic exposures to people and the environment in King County.
The Plan is available for public review and comment. You are invited to review the 2021 Plan and offer your feedback. Please visit www.HazPlanUpdate.com to see the 2021 Plan, provide comments, and share your overall input on the Plan.
The review period is July 19 – August 16.
You can reach the Haz Waste Program to ask questions about the Plan Update by email at info@hazplanupdate.com or call them Monday-Saturday from 9:00am to 4:30pm at 206-296-4692. You can even contact them on Facebook.
