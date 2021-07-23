Be prepared: Sign up for wildfire smoke updates from the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency

Friday, July 23, 2021

Smoky sunrise in Lake Forest Park 2020
Photo by David Walton

We receive one - two notices a day of new, major wildfires in Washington state. So far all the fires and smoke are staying east of the mountains. 

There are travel advisories for parts of the state east of the mountains and some roads are closed in fire areas.

It's just a matter of time before we are dealing with wildfire smoke in Puget Sound. If you would like some advance warning so you can get inside and shut the windows, residents in King County, Kitsap County, Pierce County, and Snohomish County can sign up for wildfire smoke updates from Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.




Posted by DKH at 2:36 AM
