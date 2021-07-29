Tonight, Thursday,July 29, 2021, from 7:00pm - 8:30pm - virtual candidates forum for Northshore Fire Commissioners
Thursday, July 29, 2021
The Lake Forest Park Citizen's Commission will hold a Virtual Event with the Primary Candidates and the General Election Candidates for the Northshore Fire District, seen on the ballot as King County Fire Protection District No. 16:
King County Fire Protection District No. 16, Commissioner Position No. 3
King County Fire Protection District No. 16, Commissioner Position No. 5
We have included Lake Forest Park Water District, Commissioner Position No. 3 to participate in this event also.
This will be an opportunity for the Candidates to introduce themselves, their platforms, and campaigns.
The ballots are already out for the Primary, but if you have not voted yet, this event may help you decide how to vote.
We will have an chance for the Public to ask questions, for the Candidates to respond, and we will also be introducing any General Election candidates that show up.
Google Meet joining info
Video call link: https://meet.google.com/iuf-cnmo-qty
We are also having a second Virtual Event on Monday night (August 2nd), for the General Election Candidates to present their campaigns, platforms, request support, also take questions, and give answers.
