Tonight, Thursday,July 29, 2021, from 7:00pm - 8:30pm - virtual candidates forum for Northshore Fire Commissioners

Tonight, July 29, 2021, from 7:00pm - 8:30pm











King County Fire Protection District No. 16, Commissioner Position No. 3

Danielle Magistrale

Don Ellis

Tyler Byers

King County Fire Protection District No. 16, Commissioner Position No. 5

Patrick O'Brien

Lisa Wollum

Nate Herzog

We have included Lake Forest Park Water District, Commissioner Position No. 3 to participate in this event also. Bill Donahue

This will be an opportunity for the Candidates to introduce themselves, their platforms, and campaigns.



The Lake Forest Park Citizen's Commission will hold a Virtual Event with the Primary Candidates and the General Election Candidates for the Northshore Fire District, seen on the ballot as King County Fire Protection District No. 16:King County Fire Protection District No. 16, Commissioner Position No. 3King County Fire Protection District No. 16, Commissioner Position No. 5We have included Lake Forest Park Water District, Commissioner Position No. 3 to participate in this event also.This will be an opportunity for the Candidates to introduce themselves, their platforms, and campaigns.

The ballots are already out for the Primary, but if you have not voted yet, this event may help you decide how to vote.





We will have an chance for the Public to ask questions, for the Candidates to respond, and we will also be introducing any General Election candidates that show up.





Google Meet joining info Video call link: https://meet.google.com/iuf-cnmo-qty

We are also having a second Virtual Event on Monday night (August 2nd), for the General Election Candidates to present their campaigns, platforms, request support, also take questions, and give answers. We are also having a second Virtual Event on Monday night (August 2nd), for the General Election Candidates to present their campaigns, platforms, request support, also take questions, and give answers.















