Goat Olympics at Midvale Gardens July 31st - August 1st
Friday, July 30, 2021
|Hungry goats at Midvale Gardens this weekend
Just back from lunch and ready for more, 'Team Goatherd ' brings their hungry expertise to Midvale Gardens (N 192nd St and the Interurban Trail) Saturday and Sunday, July 31 - Aug 1, 2021.
This is the second summer for this project and the subsequent reduction in invasive foliage now allows a vastly improved line of sight across the entire property.
Made possible by 'Diggin' Shoreline' and financed through an environmental grant (courtesy of the City of Shoreline) fans of the Interurban are invited to cheer on these robust ruminants.
Eat those weeds! Eat those weeds!
PS: 'Team Goatherd ' will return next weekend - August 7/8. Two more weekends will be announced for September as soon as they have been scheduled.
