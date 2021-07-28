Shoreline Police: Watch for stolen bicycles - one with a pink bell - and bicycle thief











On July 17, 2021, at 3:33pm, a deputy was dispatched to a bicycle theft report at the 17200 block of 11th Ave NE. The victim explained she'd locked her two bikes up, secured to a rack, in front of her home. The following morning she discovered the locks had been cut and the bikes were gone.







A neighbor saw someone riding one of the neighbor's stolen bikes and provided these photos of our suspect.



The victim positively identified one of her bicycles in the photos since it has a distinctive pink bell on the handlebars.







If you can recognize the male in the photo or have any information on these bicycles, please call our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 reference case #C21022280.



