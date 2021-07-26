Local students graduate from University of Wisconsin - Madison
Monday, July 26, 2021
There were two live ceremonies at Camp Randall, one for undergraduates and one for all graduate degree candidates.
Graduating were 5,493 undergraduate students, 1,266 master's degree students and 871 doctoral candidates.
Here are the degree recipients from our area:
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE1, DEGREE1, MAJOR1(S), COLLEGE2 (if listed), DEGREE2 (if listed)
Lake Forest Park, WA
- Yifu Chen, College of Engineering, Doctor of Philosophy, Chemical Engineering,
Seattle, WA
- Thomas Hasle, Law School, Doctor of Law (Juris Doctor), Law
- Jiawei Liu, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Computer Sciences
For more information about UW-Madison, visit http://www.wisc.edu
